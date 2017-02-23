× HPD: Son shot to death after protecting mother during Subway robbery

HOUSTON – A Subway employee was shot and killed during an armed robbery in southeast Houston late Wednesday night.

Houston police were called to the Subway located between Broadway Street and Moline Street around 8 p.m.

They found an unresponsive teenager who was shot in the neck, and transported him to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the two suspects walked into the restaurant and aimed the gun at the victim’s mother demanding cash.

The son quickly jumped in front of his mother to protect her, and the one of the suspects shot him on site.

HPD investigators said the suspects fled the scene in a four door, gold or tan Sedan. Another robbery occurred at a nearby Subway restaurant, and police are investigating if the two may be related.

There were no customers in the restaurant at the time.