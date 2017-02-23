Idaho family travels to Houston to get treatment for conjoined twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The mother of of conjoined twins is sharing her family's story.

Chelsea Torres found out that she was pregnant last June, but just a few months later she received some very troubling news. "During a test they couldn't find a heartbeat," said Torres. "At eight weeks they did a viability test and they found one heartbeat and then another but they couldn't differentiate if there were two babies. That's when doctors diagnosed us with conjoined twins."

The news was difficult for Torres and her husband, who had been trying to get pregnant for quite a while. They made the decision to give the twins a fighting chance. The Torres family realized that they couldn't get the care that they needed in their hometown of Idaho, so they moved more than 1,600 miles from Blackfoot, Idaho to Houston.

Torres gave birth to Carter and Callie on January 31 at Texas Children's Hospital. "We have an excellent doctor. Dr. Davis is amazing, we absolutely love him," said Torres. "The primary care nurses and the doctors here are so awesome," Torres said.

The twins have been undergoing treatment since the delivery. They are scheduled to be discharged soon, and at that time the family will travel back to Idaho.

The family had to sacrifice a lot to come to Texas.

"I was in my last year of school and I had to put that on hold," said Torres. "We have taken my son, who has only known Idaho and the house where he grew up. My husband had a steady job as a manager. Now he's out of work," Torres said.

The family has a Go Fund Me page set up to help pay for the twins medical care and to get the family back to Idaho.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the donations from our Go Fund Me page," said Torres.

With all the adversity this family has been able to overcome, they could definitely use the help.