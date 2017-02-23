Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence and others scheduled to speak at CPAC Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- The 2017 conservative political action conference is the annual gathering of the reddest of the red in america. This event has served as a safe place for conservatives to speak directly to the base.

With president trump in the white house, the event is taking on a much different feel. This year's policy panels have "Trumpian Titles" including; Facts, not feelings: snowflakes, safe spaces and trigger warnings, making money great again and if heaven has a gate, a wall, and extreme vetting, why can't america?

Kellyanne conway headlined thursday morning's speeches and she wasted no time talking up the president.

"he's very generous, very kind, funny, compassionate, and people should think about all the places that he was and could be, all the things he could be doing."

Just a day earlier conway returned to television after nearly a week of staying out of the public eye.

Conway says she was attending to family matters, but multiple reports says the white house benched her for contradicting president trump's stances.

Looks like these two made up right in time for the for CPAC 2017.