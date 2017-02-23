Lawmakers target teachers, administrators to stop inappropriate teacher, student relationships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas-- Teachers having sex with students seems to be booming in the Lone Star State!

In just the past six years, hundreds of Texas teachers have lost their licenses over allegations of inappropriate student relationships.

Texas lawmakers are stepping into the classroom with some new rules to put teachers in the corner if they misbehave!

For starters, Texas senators plan to create a $3 Million registry of educator offenders who are banned from future employment.

They also want stiff penalties for superintendents who try to protect bad teachers in their district and better training for teachers to keep them out of inappropriate relationships.

Houstonians are tossing their two cents into the issue as well.

Some wonder if teachers should be banned from using social media altogether, since that's where a lot of the inappropriate relationships seem to start.

"Teachers shouldn't really socialize on social media," Charlie Lazo said. "Instead, they should go to a more sociable setting like a bar, a restaurant or somewhere else where they can meet people."

One thing's for sure!

Teachers are going to be watched a lot more closely!