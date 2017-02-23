Local entrepreneur provides fresh fruit to 3rd ward community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Shiheem Wallis is a twenty year old entrepreneur taking the lemonade stand concept to an ambitious new level.

On the corner of Alabama and Tierwester in Third Ward sits a fruit stand where Wallis cuts fresh fruit for people in the community.

The stand is directly behind Texas Southern University and across the street from the Cuney Homes.

"There is not many places that is selling life over here. It's pretty much death, stick up stores and none of the stores are catering to us. to This is what we need. If I want to slice, I want to do it right here in the community", said Wallis.

Wallis plans on expanding his business Fruit Life to a nearby building where he can supply the community with even more fresh fruit.