Local woman starts nonprofit to help victims of hair and scalp disorders

HOUSTON-- Crystal Mercier's journey began when her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"My sister started to lose her hair and I promised her that I would find away to help," Mercier said.

Mercier soon became the creator of Hair Dream by Crystal.

This nonprofit organization helps to give cancer patients the confidence that they need and deserve after fighting such a painful disease.

Whether Cancer, Alopecia, or hair loss due to injury Mercier is there!

Mercier has not only kept her promise to her sister but now she has included so my others by selflessly finding a way to help.