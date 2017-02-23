Memorial held for Bald Eagle killed by teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY - Talk about getting the bird!

Social media is burning up about a Harris County teen who shot and killed an American Bald Eagle.

Deputies say 17-year-old Orlando David Delgado not only shot the bird down with a high powered pellet gun, but he admitted to firing multiple shots until the eagle was dead!

A witness told authorities that Delgado and two of his friends pulled a feather from the eagle's dead body.

The bald eagle is America's national bird and is federally protected with stiff penalties for harming them.

A maximum fine of $5,000 or up to a year in Federal prison!

Residents near the White Oak Bayou where the eagle was killed say the bird had nested in the neighborhood for several years.

"I came yesterday and saw that people had started building a memorial. It really compelled me to bring this flag out here," resident David Lamas shared. "It represents Liberty and at a time when our liberties are trying to be taken from us. It was a sad thing to see something like this done to an innocent creature."

Facebook is also on fire over the killing of the eagle.

There's even an online petition circulating to bring justice to the fallen eagle. Most of the outrage is targeted at U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials who chose not to prosecute the 17-year-old for a federal crime.

A Texas game warden charged the teen with hunting without a landowner's consent, which is a Class 'A' Misdemeanor in Texas.

One Facebook post complains that Delgado clearly knows right from wrong and should be tried as an adult "If I need to comply with the law, so should he"

This outraged community is now left mourning and asking,

Where is the justice?