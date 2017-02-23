Muslim community raises $100,000 plus for Jewish cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- The city of St. Louis has seen support pouring in from all over the country after a historical Jewish cemetery was desecrated over the weekend.

The clean up is going to take time but helping hands haven't been hard to find.

An online fundraiser encouraging Muslims to donate to the clean up has raised well over $100,000 which has far surpassed the sites goal of $20,000.

Nearly 200 headstones were toppled during the vandalism causing outrage,

Now that the entertainment community has voiced their opinions, let's hope that the focus does not change and that the conversations continue.

Especially long after the cemetery is repaired.