Second graders raise 3k for teddy bears to help kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas-- For second graders at The Shlenker School, Thursday wasn't just about building a bear, but building a bond.

The students had spent the last month raising more than $3,000 through a read-a-thon, all so they they could visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Instead of making the bears for themselves the students donated them to the Houston Fire Department.

The bears will then be used when paramedics have to attend to children needing medical care.

"It feels very good because some girl out there will appreciate the bears that we made," said second grader, Jordan Jaffe.

This is the eighteenth year in a row the school has done this program.