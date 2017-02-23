Sisqo threatens legal action against impersonator at New York Fashion Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- Impersonator or imposter, that is the question.

Celebrity impersonators have been around for ages entertaining fans for a fraction of the cost but former dru hill frontman sisqo believes his impersonator gavin barnes took things too far.

Sisqo is now joining the ranks of Kim K, Beyonce and Meatloaf, who have all taken legal action against their lookalikes.

Gavin Barnes is the lookalike that has been caught posing as the former blonde hair, cool shades, versace wearing Sisqo during new york fashion week. Barnes even scored front row seats and red carpet pics and was seen taking pictures with Vera Wang.

Sisqo is not having it!

Not only is Barnes getting the red carpet treatment. He's cashing in on his money too.

Barnes booking a bat mitzvah out of the country after NYFW.

That's where Sisqo draws the line.

Sisqo didn't like disappointing his fans and feels bad ruining the young girl's big day. Sisqo is currently in the process of suing Barnes because he feels like his brand is on the line.

With the pending court dates, sounds like neither one will be scheduling any appearances anytime soon!