Two men arrested, charged with 23 burglaries in the Woodlands

WOODLANDS, Texas — A two month investigation involving 23 Woodlands burglaries has led to the arrest of two men.

The burglaries, which started in December of 2016 and lasted until January 2017 has plagued the Woodlands Township community.

An item taken from one of the burglaries was used in Harris County. This led Police to the residence of Javin Monk, 30 and Roderick Cosey, 32 on Wednesday.

During the arrest police confiscated narcotics, counterfeit currency and three guns. One of the guns was reported stolen from the Houston Police Department. Items allegedly stolen from The Woodlands were also recovered, Montgomery County Sheriff’s office said.

Both subjects were transported from Harris County to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office jail and charged with burglary.

The investigation is ongoing as more suspects are brought forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).