Woman shot multiple times at mobile home park in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after being shot multiple times at a mobile home park in southeast Houston, authorities said.

The victim was inside the Green Acres mobile home park near Almeda-Genoa and Hooper roads when two groups of men got into an argument around midnight. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the woman three times, investigators said.

She was taken to a Pearland hospital in a private vehicle and was later airlifted to Ben Taub, officers said.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have yet to arrest anyone and witnesses are not providing much information to police.