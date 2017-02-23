YouTubers sneak into sky pool 40 stories above downtown Houston and post video of how they did it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Talk about a wet dream!

A pair of Houston YouTubers dreamed of taking a secret dip about 40 stories above H-town, and they found a way to make it happen.

"We were going to get to the pool on the edge of a brand new luxury apartment building in downtown Houston," mastermind Blake Messick explains in the video.

"I'm scared. I'm scared," the schemers announce when they set out to sneak in.

The guys filmed their secret mission dressed in suits so they could blend in with the clientele of this five star luxury skyscraper.

These guys timed their entrance just right by walking behind others so they could get past the security key scanners.

"We get up to the level where the pool is at, and we realize we need a key card to even go on this level. Now we think we're done here, but then we realize that the door is unlocked," Messick said.

After smooth talking a security guard, the guys were finally home free.

"The feeling of reward was amazing! Our plan had worked, and we were out there by the pool all by ourselves. We could finally enjoy our night," Messick said. "We learned that if you have confidence and you act like you belong, you can get in anywhere."

The video of the midnight dip has gotten over 5,000 views and counting!

No word on what the next conquest will be for these water soldiers. Maybe the Texas shaped pool at the Marriott Marquis?

Either way we'll be watching!