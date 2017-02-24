Alex Trebek raps Jeopardy answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The wildly popular game show Jeopardy, has revamped its categories in an effort to appeal to a younger audience.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek's enthusiasm for the new category titled "Let's Rap Kids" has gone viral.

Trebek showed off his rap skills while reading the answers to hip-hop's most popular songs.

Trebek started off with the lyrics to Kanye West's "Famous" and even added Drake and Lil Wayne before the end of the show.

Trebek became the face of memes and parodies when his video went viral on social media

Trebek may not have a rap career in his future but his fan base just got a whole lot larger.