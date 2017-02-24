Alex Trebek raps Jeopardy answers

Posted 8:40 PM, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 08:45PM, February 24, 2017

The wildly popular game show Jeopardy, has revamped its categories in an effort to appeal to a younger audience.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek's enthusiasm for the new category titled "Let's Rap Kids" has gone viral.

Trebek showed off his rap skills while reading the answers to hip-hop's most popular songs.

Trebek started off with the lyrics to  Kanye West's "Famous" and even added Drake and Lil Wayne before the end of the show.

capture

trebek-9

trebek-8

Trebek became the face of memes and parodies when his video went viral on social media

trebek-5

trebek-4

trbeek-6

trebek-7

Trebek may not have a rap career in his future but his fan base just got a whole lot larger.

 

 