Are we alone? UFO sightings higher than ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, WA. - We can't be alone in the universe, right? UFO, or unidentified flying object, sightings have reached an all-time high!

According to Sam Monfort, a statistician that collated sightings recorded at the National UFO Reporting Centre, "Yup it's a real thing! There have been 104,947 UFO sightings since 1905, and reports skyrocketed in the 90's and have climaxed since.

He's also plotted out where people report the most UFO sightings.

It turns out that North America, Australia and Western Europe are favored by our intergalactic visitors.

And the United States is responsible for 300 times more sightings than your average country. Hmmm, maybe that's related to Internet access.

Our future "alien overlords" also seem to visit the northwest and northeast corners of the country more often than not.