Caitlyn Jenner tweets, Trump decision a disaster

LOS ANGELES– Trump’s decision to withdraw Obama-era guidance on transgender bathroom use in public schools has cost him a high profile supporter.

“I have a message for President Trump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster.” Caitlyn Jenner tweeted.

Jenner made headlines last year when she attended a conservative LGBTQ function and said that Trump would be better for women than Hillary Clinton.

The Twitter video started with a message for the trans kids of America, telling them they’re winning and they should continue fighting for equality.

Then the video got a bit malicious, calling out the bullies in America.

“You’re sick. And because you’re weak you pick on kids, women or anyone else you deem vulnerable. Apparently even becoming the attorney general, isn’t enough to cure some people of their insecurities,” Jenner said.

Looks like Texas isn’t the only battlefield where potty politics is going to get dirty.