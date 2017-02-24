Class Acts: Kyle Victor uses strong mindset to make All-State orchestra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KLEIN, Texas - Kyle Victor lives by the mindset anything can be accomplished through hard work. That's the message his mom, Colette, has told him his entire life.

"I tell him self-discipline is just doing what you know is right, even if everyone else is doing wrong," Colette Victor said. "If you know it's wrong, don't do it. He's definitely lived up to that, and I'm so proud of him."

That motivation has stuck with Kyle as he earned All-State orchestra honors this year playing cello.

"I was really happy because I know I put so much time and effort into it, and it's just an honor to be called an All-Stater," he said.

The junior at Klein High School wants to pursue a career in music.

"I would consider myself an ambitious person. I like to work and achieve goals, set standards for myself and reach them. I want to double major, going into music education and music and performance," Victor said.

Victor started playing the cello in the fifth grade, and says he wouldn't have been able to make All-State without the help of his orchestra directors and friends.