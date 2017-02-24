Critter News: Bees learn to play soccer, Siberian tigers take down a drone, a couple of ducks get married

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON-- Talk about bending it like Beckham!

These bumblebees in England are just about ready for the World Cup now that they can play soccer.

According to the journal Science, researchers at Queen Mary University of London trained the bees to roll their own soccer ball by rewarding them with sugar water.

Meanwhile, in chilly northeast China, these Siberian tigers were caught on camera chasing a drone.

The big cats are seen playing a little cat and mouse with the drone before one tiger takes down the gadget with one swipe of its paw!

At that point, the whole gang seems to join in the fun by chewing the high tech device to pieces!

Once the drone started smoking the tigers decided playtime was over.

Guess that's one way to turn a tiger into a scaredy cat!

Across the other pond back in the USA, it's a nice day for a duck wedding!

Yep, kindergartners in New Hampshire decided to host a wedding for their two favorite ducks.

"Today, we're gathered to marry Plumpty and Pierre who have been in love since they hatched," the principal of Weston Elementary School announced.

The kids even threw a reception for the pair and did the chicken dance.

No doubt the bride and groom requested to hear "Disco Duck" for their first dance.

When the wedding was all wrapped up, the principal wished the pair "con-quack-ulations!"

Now that's love at first quack!