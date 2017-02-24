Flix Fix: Oscar weekend has arrived— keep an eye on these actors!

HOUSTON — Three new films this week, all about characters put in very uncomfortable, dangerous and unusual surroundings. Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews Get Out, the twisted dark horror comedy, the true story romance A United Kingdom and the bilingual dramedy You’re Killing Me Susana. It’s also finally Oscar Weekend, with the Academy Awards being handed out on Sunday. Chase offers his expert predictions in the main categories and tries to predict where we might see some surprises and upsets on Sunday evening. It’s a jam packed Flix Fix to get your weekend headed in the right direction.
