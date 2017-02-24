× Gunman on the loose after shooting Third Ward resident multiple times

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found with several gunshot wounds outside his home in the Third Ward area, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at house near Tuam and Tierwester streets around 1 a.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, the victim was lying in the driveway with multiple stomach wounds. He was taken to Ben Taub hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Homicide detectives said they have very little to go on, as no witnesses have come forward and the victim was unable to talk.