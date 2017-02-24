× HPD: Driver of stolen car crashes into tree during police chase

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for the driver of a stolen car after he led police on a chase early Friday morning in the Alief area.

Officers spotted the car driving down Bissonnet Street around 1 a.m. Investigators said the driver refused to stop, leading police on a short chase.

The driver was on Leawood Boulevard when he lost control of the car at curve in the road and crashed into a tree at South Drive.

The driver jumped out of the car and made a run for it. Officers set up a perimeter around the area but were unable to find him.

Investigators said five men stole the car from a woman the day before.