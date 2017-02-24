× HPD: Man shot in head at apartment complex in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in the head at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the San Lucas Apartments in the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive near Westward. Investigators said the victim was walking in the breezeway of a building by the laundry room when the gunman walked up to him and opened fire. He was hit only once.

The victim died on the sidewalk.

Witnesses claimed they saw several men running from the building moments later, but it’s unclear whether any of the men were involved.

The Houston Police Department is still investigating and has yet to find motive for the shooting.