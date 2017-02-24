Local mom joins a very exclusive Disney group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Moms, what would we do without them?

When it comes to mothers Disney may have a monopoly and these Disney moms are an eclectic bunch.

Meet the newest Disney mom from Houston, Lindsey Morris. “I've always been a big Disney fan since I was little," Morris said.

Morris was hand picked from thousands of applicants across the country. It's a pretty exclusive sorority, too. Disney has designated 31 moms to help plan your next theme park vacation.

“If you have any questions, there's so many different resources that you can reach out to. That's part of what the Disney Parks Moms Panel is about," said Morris

The panel is not a bunch of travel agents. They're volunteers and experts for all things Disney at each park and resort.

Lindsey is the "RunDisney" mom.

All moms on the park panel make suggestions for your vacay based on their own extensive experience.

Reach out to the moms through the vacation planning tab on Disney`s website.

It's free and easy!

It can help your family make the most out of its next Disney getaway.

Why not get their advice? After all, everyone knows, moms know best!