Nearly 20 HPD officers stop massive brawl at popular LGBT bar in Midtown

HOUSTON — Talk about rise and grind.

Nearly 20 police officers were at the popular Midtown venue F Bar around 3 a.m. Thursday after several brawls broke out in the bar's parking lot, the Houston Police Department said. F Bar has a nightclub vibe and is known for hosting popular drag queen performances.

There was an HPD unit working the bar when the fights started, but extra units were called for help.

Officials said around 200 people were outside the bar at the time and several were detained. However, police let arrestees go after the Harris County District Attorney's Office declined on pressing charges.

Investigators said paramedics patched up a few of men, but no one was seriously harmed.

Investigators said it's still unclear what caused the disturbance.