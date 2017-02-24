× Pasadena PD: Husband dies in hospital after killing wife, injuring sister-in-law at workplace

PASADENA, Texas — A man has died in the hospital after fatally shooting his estranged wife and injuring her sister, before turning the gun on himself Friday morning, the Pasadena Police Department confirmed.

Investigators said the couple was having problems and the husband went to his wife’s workplace to confront her.

Police said the man was angry when he arrived around 8:10 p.m. at Tierra Caliente Refresqueria Y Micheladas in the 4500 block of Red Bluff near Kingsdale Street. He went inside and demanded the customers leave. He then pulled out a gun and shot his wife multiple times, then shot his sister-in-law in the arm.

Police said the husband then turned the gun on himself and fired.

The wife died at the scene. Her sister was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while the husband was taken by Lifeflight to Memorial Hermann, where he later died.

The identities of the victims have not been released.