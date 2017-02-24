Men accused in Javier Flores’ death seen robbing second Subway two hours later, police say

HOUSTON — Investigators released surveillance video Friday showing the men accused of fatally shooting a Chavez High School student during an aggravated robbery at a Subway restaurant in southwest Houston.

The footage shows the suspects two hours after 18-year-old Javier Flores was killed Wednesday night at the Subway on Broadway Street near Moline Street. Investigators said the student, who was working at the sandwich shop, was gunned down while trying to protect his mother.

Flores was taken to Ben Taub hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the men left the store and then headed to the Subway on San Jacinto Street at Wentworth Street, which is where the surveillance video was taken just around 10: 50 p.m.

The alleged shooter and second man are seen standing at a counter while an employee empties the restaurant’s register and safe, giving the men both cash and coins.

The gunman and his partner escaped in the second robbery as well.

Since the teen’s murder, investigators have released a composite sketch of the alleged gunman. Crime Stoppers of Houston has also raised its reward for tips leading to an arrest to $30,000.

Investigators said officers are searching for two men, believed to be 16 to 20 years of age, and driving a gold four-door car — possibly an early 2000s model Mazda Protege.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.