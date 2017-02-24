White House fires back at allegations they asked FBI to squash story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- In your daily dose of "Donald" drama, the White House is firing back at the media!

The White House battled against reports that Chief of Staff Reince Priebus asked the FBI to knock down the story about a Russia-Trump campaign pre-election connection.

The accusation sure fired up Democrats.

“The key thing here of course is the fact that the president's people went to the FBI and said we want you to do this. That is a profound violation of the way we do business,” Democrat Representative Jim Himes from Connecticut told CNN.

The White House clarified that Priebus expressed frustration about the story to Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and that it was McCabe who approached Priebus to call the story "B.S." in the first place - after an unrelated meeting in the White House.

FBI Director James Comey voluntarily provided that he would not be getting involved.

But the fact that someone went to the media with this exchange caused Trump to go on a tweet spree.

"The FBI is totally unable to stop the National Security 'leakers' that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to the media that could have a devastating effect," Comey said.

And at CPAC Friday morning, he also lit into the press.

“The fake news doesn't tell the truth. They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name. Let their name be put out there,” Trump said.

So if you don't like the way they talk about you, kick 'em out!

The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Politico, BuzzFeed and CNN were blocked from a White House off-camera press briefing by Sean Spicer. In solidarity, the Associated Press and Time Magazine boycotted the briefing.

And hey, once you kick 'em out, keep 'em out! The Department of Homeland Security is now taking bids for “several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States border with Mexico.”

Every day promises to serve up a little extra drama in the house where Donald lives. Enjoy!