Wildlife officials discover dehydrated baby eaglet in nest of Bald Eagle shot, killed by Harris County teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The memorial for the slain American Bald Eagle, near White Oak Bayou in north Harris County has continued to grow. Now the story grows even sadder.

Officials discovered a now orphaned baby eaglet in the eagle's nest.

According to authorities the eaglet was dehydrated and had not been recently fed. It was transported to the Wildlife Center of Texas for a full examination and additional care.

Harris County deputies arrested 17-year-old Orlando David Delgado for shooting the parent eagle with a high powered pellet gun.

Social media is still full of outrage over the punishment for the teen who killed the neighborhood eagle.

Federal officials decided not to prosecute the teen, but state game wardens have now charged Delgado with a second Class C misdemeanor.

The teen will be required to pay "civil restitution" for the slain eagle.

Officials hope the baby eaglet can survive with a surrogate bird.

The American Bald Eagle has been our iconic symbol since 1782. It almost became extinct during the 1960's due to the pesticide DDT.

Like humans, eagles are known to mate for life and live in pairs.

Now residents are concerned about the orphan's other parent, and whether it will survive.

Just goes to show how one senseless killing can change the delicate balance of nature forever.