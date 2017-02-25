× Car crash turns deadly after driver shoots 8-year-old girl

HOUSTON – A car crash ended deadly after an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed on West Fuqua Street near Sam Houston Parkway, according to Houston police.

Houston police said around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, they were called about an accident at the intersection of the Sam Houston Parkway feeder and Fuqua Street.

Police said a white Pontiac Grand Prix was either racing or being chased by another car down West Fuqua Street when the white car ran a red light. After the driver of the white car ran the light, a black car slammed into the side of the vehicle.

For unknown reasons, the driver that was racing or chasing the white car got out of the vehicle and fired at least 5 to 7 shots at a black car with a mother and daughter, hitting the 8-year-old girl.

The child was taken to Memorial Hermann where she later died.

The mother was also taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The drivers of the white car and the other vehicle fled the scene.

The murder is still under investigation.