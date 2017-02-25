Community car wash supports slain teen Javier Flores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- In honor of slain teen Javier Flores, the community came together to put on a car wash.

The car wash took place in front of the Subway restaurant where 18-year-old Flores worked alongside his mother. The car wash was used as a way to support the family during this difficult time.

The community effort drew people that didn’t even know Flores, but heard about his tragic murder. Reynaldo Pinez, a volunteer for the car wash, said, “Everybody’s coming together, and we’re all trying to get it done for him and his family, and help them out.”

Pinez further expressed, “I just heard of him (Flores) on Facebook. I didn’t really know they guy, but it’s just really sad.”

Carmen Zuniga, a close friend of Flores since they were kids, said, "They’re family, and it’s sad to see them… to see Javier gone. He was actually a good person. He does not deserve this at all.”

Flores was killed Wednesday night at the Subway on Broadway Street near Moline Street. Investigators said he was gunned down while trying to protect his mother.