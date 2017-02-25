Stupid on Purpose: Man takes police on high speed chase to promote music video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A man who led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen truck early Saturday morning says he did it for fame and to promote a music video.

Police say Terrian Goosby led officers through Harris and Fort Bend Counties for about two and a half hours at speeds topping out at a hundred miles per hour. The chase came to an end in the Fifth Ward when Goosby turned down a dead-end street.

"Look it up on YouTube, a music video called 'Stunt on Purpose' by YNT" said Goosby from the back of a cop car after his arrest. "Tryin' to go viral, tryin'to get famous get some little money."

When we looked him up we found Goosby's Instagram page set to private, his rap crew's website was down, and the video he's pushing is barely on the first page of results when you search YNT on YouTube.

So it seems that Goosby's stunt isn't going to land him any new followers. However it has landed him behind bars, likely for quite a long time.