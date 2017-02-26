Copycat pranksters play basketball in Houston traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Two guys play basketball in Houston traffic, yet again. This time, different players, same game, at the same intersection of Interstate 45 and Park Place Boulevard.

A video of the copycat crime was posted to the twitter account of @chavotheplug.

Apparently, one driver had enough and even knocked over the mini basketball goal while driving away. Newsfix caught up with the duo for a little one-on-one to find out why they decided to hold up traffic.

"Chavo" claimed, if somebody calls you out for one-on-one, I think you should play them wherever you're at."

"We're trying to have fun. We're not trying to do nothing too illegal. Everybody breaks laws. We ain't doing nothing too bad. We hold a lil traffic up, so what," one of the guys said.

If they keep this up, the next time they shoot hoops, it may be in the yard of a jailhouse.