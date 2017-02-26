× Crash leaves 1 dead, 2 transported to hospital by Life Flight on FM 1960

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies are investigating a crash that left two teens taken to the hospital by Life Flight and one man dead.

The accident happened at 5700 FM 1960 and Droitwich Drive after midnight on Sunday.

Officials said a man driving a Lexus was going westbound on 1960 and swerved into the eastbound lane, striking a white GMC pick-up truck. The driver of the Lexus was killed in the crash.

The three teens in the pick-up truck were an 18-year-old male, and two females that are 16 and 17 years old. The 18-year old male and 17-year-old female were transported to the hospital by Life Flight. The condition of the 16-year-old female is unknown.

Authorities said the road was dark since that part of FM 1960 is unlit.