Houston Cougars add two stars to their athletic programs with a special “Draft Day”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It was a special "Draft Day" at the University of Houston on Sunday, as two youngsters officially became Cougars.

Thriteen-year-old Zamya Sumling battles Juvenile Dermatomyositis, a neuromuscular disease, but that didn't stop her from signing a national letter of intent to join the volleyball team. Ten-year-old Emileigh Marsh has Cerebral Palsy and was welcomed by her women's soccer teammates.

The program is through Team IMPACT, a nonprofit group aimed at improving the quality of life for children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses through the power of team.

Emileigh and Zamya join the Cougar family, attending practices, games and events.