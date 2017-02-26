× Houston police sergeant critically injured after accident in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A Houston police sergeant is in the hospital after being struck by a Chevy Express van, according to Houston police officials.

The accident took place around 12:20 a.m. Sunday at the 6800 block of Synott in Southwest Houston.

The police sergeant was blocking two lanes from a previous accident when a driver in a Chevy Express van struck the vehicle with the police sergeant inside.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials said he has trauma to his kidneys, and will remain in the hospital until further notice.

The driver of the van was also transported to a nearby hospital.

According to HPD, the driver of the Chevy Express van may face DWI charges.