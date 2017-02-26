CNN — Judge Joseph Wapner, of the popular reality television program “People’s Court,” died at age 97 on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, California, according to his son Judge Fred Wapner. He died of natural causes.
Judge Joseph Wapner dead at 97
-
President Trump expected to nominate one of these three candidates to the Supreme Court
-
Today’s Google doodle features an unsung hero
-
Inspiring NYPD detective who was paralyzed in 1986 shooting dies at 59
-
Former WWE star Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies at 73
-
Teenager who died of cancer wins battle to be cryogenically frozen
-
-
Omar Abdel-Rahman, 1993 World Trade Center bombing plotter, dies
-
‘Howard Stern Show’ personality Joey Boots dies at 49
-
Texas judge calls for ‘lynching’ of suspect in San Antonio officer’s death
-
Who trumps Trump? A refresher course on checks and balances
-
Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61
-
-
Judge donates kidney to fellow judge
-
Little Caesars founder quietly paid Rosa Parks’ rent for years
-
Chattanooga bus crash driver faces judge: Here’s what we know