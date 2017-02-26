× Obama congratulates Perez on DNC election

CNN — Former President Barack Obama congratulated his former labor secretary, Tom Perez, for clinching the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee on Saturday and for selecting his rival for the job, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, as his deputy. “I’m proud of all the candidates who ran and who make this great party what it is,” Obama said in a statement. “What unites our party is a belief in opportunity — the idea that however you started out, whatever you look like, or whomever you love, America is the place where you can make it if you try.” Obama touted what he said was the party’s track record of expanding the economy, creating new jobs, keeping Americans safe through “tough, smart” foreign policy, and expanding the right to quality, affordable health insurance. “That’s a legacy the Democratic Party will always carry forward,” Obama said. “I know that Tom Perez will unite us under that banner of opportunity and lay the groundwork for a new generation of Democratic leadership for this big, bold, inclusive, dynamic America we love so much.”