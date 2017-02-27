Baylor Women’s Basketball coach apologizes after advising, take critics and knock ’em in the face!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO, Texas -- "If somebody ever came up to you and they ever said, 'I will never send my daughter to Baylor'-- knock 'em right in the face!" Baylor Women's Basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey told a packed auditorium after Saturday night's game.

Well, tell us how you really feel, coach!

Now coach Mulkey is doing a little backtracking on her comments after Saturday night's game. Although she's still saying that she's tired of people bashing Baylor.

"I'm tired of people talking about it on a national scale. They don't know what they are talking about," the coach said. "I work here everyday. I'm in the know. And I'm tired of hearing it."

That might be true, but when the coach suggested taking school critics and 'knocking 'em right in the face', that didn't do much to untarnish the school's reputation in the wake of its sexual assault investigation.

"It's the damn best school in America!" the coach screamed at the crowd Saturday night.

The Baylor campus sex scandal may be grabbing headlines, but the coach says she's sorry for her very poor choice of words" the other night. This is a great institution, and I would send my daughter here and I would pay for anybody else's daughter to come here.

Meanwhile, several major public colleges and universities around the state are gathering for a press conference in Austin on Wednesday, to announce a state bill to establish online reporting systems for survivors of sexual assault.

That won't effect the policies at Baylor, a private university.

"The problems we have at Baylor are no different than the problems we have at any other school in America. Period. Move on," Mulkey suggested.

So, coach, good thing we had this talk. Let's just hope we don't have to have it again!