Body of missing nurse found in Spring, deputies say 

SPRING, Texas — The search for a Spring nurse has ended after the man’s body was found over the weekend, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Glesner Soliman, 44, was reported missing Feb. 16.

Investigators said a resident was walking his dog Saturday within the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road when he noticed a body hidden under debris. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences conducted an autopsy and later identified the victim as Soliman.

Officers are still trying to learn what led to the victim’s disappearance and the cause of death.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether investigators were able to find Soliman’s missing vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide division at 713-274-9100.