HOUSTON-- Last week in Rome, Pope Francis created the hashtag, “Fake Christians” to describe those who believe in God but live a double life.
Closing Comments: Pope Francis creates Fake Christians hashtag
-
Pope Francis calls out media for ‘sinful’ reporting of scandals
-
Pope warns against walls ahead of US election
-
Posters critical of Pope Francis appear around Rome
-
A pope, a pop star and the heart emoji: What was hot on Instagram this year
-
Pope Francis: Women forever banned from priesthood
-
-
Pope Francis to grant Catholic priests right to forgive abortion
-
Pope celebrates 80th birthday, invites 8 homeless people to breakfast
-
Closing Comments: Oversharing
-
Closing Comments: National Pizza Day
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
-
Closing Comment: Feedback Friday (February 17, 2017)
-
Closing Comments: Grego’s take on U.S. relations with Mexico
-
Closing Comments: It’s Feedback Friday!