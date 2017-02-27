× Deputies: CenterPoint Energy repairs gas line after 2 men drive into ditch, then leave area

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men crashed their car into a ditch and then disappeared Sunday night in northeast Houston, authorities said.

The men were riding in an SUV when they crashed near Hopper and Percy roads. The driver and passenger jumped out of the car and then ran off, deputies said.

Investigators said the vehicle ruptured a gas line and damaged a fence in front of a house. The gas line did not catch fire, and CenterPoint Energy were out quickly to repair the damage.