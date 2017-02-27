Former white NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal, homeless and living on food stamps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOKANE, Washington-- Remember Rachel Dolezal?

The white woman who pretended to be black and became president of her local chapter of the NAACP.

Rachel was then outed for being white and forced to resign?

Well, things have gone from bad to worse for Rachel who is now reportedly living on food stamps and practically homeless.

And yes, she still identifies as being black.

Apparently, Dolezal is so recognizable and ashamed of her actions that she can't find a job to save her life!

Dolezal has applied for over a hundred jobs, but the only offers she's received are from porn companies and reality shows.

Thankfully, a friend paid her rent this month but Dolezal believes that she will soon lose her home.

She says it's an awful backlash but she's not going to apologize for how she feels about herself or for seeing the world through black eyes.

"I identify as black. Nothing about whiteness describes who I am," Dolezal said.

Dolezal announced that she does have a new book coming out next month titled "In Full Color: Finding My Place In A Black and White World."

So maybe she won't go broke after all.