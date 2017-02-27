× HPD: 2 men arrested after police chase ends with crash in NW Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested two men after the suspects led police officers in a chase Sunday night in the Fairbanks area.

Investigators said the men had robbed a woman moments before the pursuit started around 11 p.m.

Police spotted the suspects’ SUV and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers chased the vehicle for short distance before the driver crashed into a ditch on Hempstead Highway at W. 43rd Street.

No injuries were reported.