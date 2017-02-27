× Man charged with murder of pregnant woman found lying dead on side of road in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — A man has been charged in the death of a 21-year-old pregnant woman whose body was found lying on the side of a road in Baytown.

David Joseph Galindo, 20, has been charged with murder.

The body of Rose Maria Hunt was found shortly before 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Tri City Beach Road. The victim, who was 8 months pregnant, had been shot once in the head and her body was covered with a blanket.

According to Homicide detectives, a citizen who saw a vehicle near the body wrote down the license plate number of the vehicle.

Detectives found the vehicle, unoccupied, at a nearby restaurant, and located the owner. They then learned that Galindo was driving the vehicle at the time it was seen at the crime scene.

Detectives interviewed Galindo, and learned that he had been with Hunt on that day, and was present at the time of her murder.

Galindo was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, and his bond was set at $300,000.

Detectives said it is not believed that Galindo was the father of the unborn child. A motive for the murder has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baytown Crimestoppers at 281-427-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online. All tipsters remain anonymous.