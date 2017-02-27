Mild winters causing severe allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Feeling sniffly and sneezy lately?

Well you can thank the weirdly warm winter we've had.

"We did actually have a pretty unusual past couples of years as far as our winters. They've been pretty mild. And when the trees and the grasses bloom a little earlier, you can anticipate a more rough allergy season," Dr. Raza Pasha of the Pasha Snoring & Sinus Center said.

These early blooming plants are spreading their pollen all across H-town and staying inside won't help you escape the pollen plague!

"Houston allergies are really rough. it's very thick, so pollen allergy in particular is very hard to avoid. Even if you stay indoors pollen will come through the air conditioner ducts, through the windows and inside your house," Pasha explained.

If breathing has become a bother, it might be time to get some help.

"Allergy management is not just about taking pills. The first thing you need to do is get allergy tested and find out what you're allergic to. That way when your allergy season comes, you can watch the pollen count," Pasha said.

Salt water nose sprays and allergy meds can make a world of difference.

So don't let this warm weather worry you!

For more information on allergy treatments, such as a formula to make your own salt water nose spray, visit www.PashaMD.com