Monday Motivation: Super-charge your workout with super-slow speed

HOUSTON -- Time for your Monday Motivation fitness tip of the day!

Super-charge your workout with super-slow speed.

Grab your dumbbells and join me!

Count to 4 seconds on the contraction, and 4 seconds on the release. I’m demonstrating with bicep curls but this can be applied to any exercise.

This technique is for someone concerned about joint health or trying to overcome injury - it allows you to lift lighter weights and still see gains in size and strength!

It’s also beneficial for someone looking to break through plateaus in reaching their fitness goals because it switches up what your body is used to.

By slowing down your movement, you’re increasing the time under tension. That’s how to work *smarter* AND harder!

