Murder suspect could be charged with hate crime

OLATHE, Kansas -- A despicable crime, but was it motivated by hate?

That's what FBI agents are investigating after a white, Navy veteran in Kansas shot and killed an Indian immigrant in a bar outside of Kansas City, last week.

Adam Purinton 51, was in court Monday, charged with murdering 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a software engineer for Garmin, GPS Company.

Witnesses say the gunman hurled racial slurs at the victim and even shouted, "get out of my country."

Two other victims were also shot, including Ian Grillot, who tried to hold the gunman until police got there.

Grillot recounted from a hospital bed that he tried counting how many shots the gunman fired. Grillot rushed the gunman believing that all of the shots were fired, but his count wasn't right. Grillot was shot through his hand and the bullet went into his chest, nearly striking his carotid artery and his spine.

The third victim, who survived, is also Indian. He said the murder doesn't reflect the true spirit of Kansas, the Midwest, and the United States.

Purinton got away but was picked up the next day in Missouri, after police say he told a bartender in an Applebee's that he was involved in a shooting.

Investigators are trying to decide if Purinton will face federal hate crime charges.

At least three Gofundme accounts are raising money for the Kuchibhotla family and surviving victims.

More than $1,000,000 has come in, much of it from abroad, as the murder made national headlines in Kuchibhotla's native India.