Street Stories: Southwestern Trailriders Association, 100 mile ride for HLSR

HOUSTON--The Southwestern Trailriders Association kicked off rodeo season with their annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo trail ride.

The week long ride, started on Saturday, February 24, and will consist of the group riding 22 miles a day, averaging 100 miles for the entire ride.

According to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the groups comprise 13 trail ride organizations that combine their leadership and resources, to bring their groups over many miles. They are people from all walks of life and each trail ride has many interesting stories. Their appearance in Houston signals the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as they merge via many routes into Memorial Park.

On Saturday morning the riders will leave out of Memorial Park which is the official starting location of the Downtown Rodeo Parade.

Southwestern Trailriders Association Assistant Trail Boss, Elizabeth Cook announced the ride with a prayer for travelling grace on facebook.

The Southwestern Trailriders are one of the thirteen groups who are making their way from West Columbia, Rosharon and Juliff, Texas into Tom bass Park.

The group will make camp at the park and journey to Houston the following day, commemorating the 37th year of the associations participation.

The riders will pick up more than 250 riders along their route before arriving to Memorial Park for the Rodeo Parade.