Surveillance video shows Harrison Ford’s near miss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Cali. — Some things you just have to give up as you get older like that kick scooter you got for Christmas as a kid or partying every weekend like you did in college. But the hardest one of all is probably giving up driving as you approach elderly status.

Well, critics are calling on 74-year-old actor Harrison Ford to give up his pilot's license, after he caused a near miss at John Wayne Airport in southern California Feb.13. Newly released surveillance video shows Ford's yellow, single-engine plane fly dangerously close to an American Airlines flight with more than 100 passengers below.

Authorities said Ford landed on a taxiway and not the runway where he was directed. He reportedly asked air traffic controllers over radio whether the airliner was meant to be under him.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

In 2015, Ford crash landed another plane of his on a golf course, breaking his pelvis and an ankle.