Trader Joe’s recalls several applesauce products nationwide

Trader Joe’s is pulling several unsweetened applesauce products from its shelves nationwide after the company issued a voluntary recall on the products over the weekend, according to the retailer’s website.

Officials said it is pulling the product because of the potential presence of glass pieces in the sauce.

The recall includes Trade Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce and All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce in several states.

Trader Joe’s encourages its shoppers to discard the product immediately or return it to any of its stores for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time] or send them an email.